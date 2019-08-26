Two men accused of sex crimes involving 13-year-old boy out on bond

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men posted bond after prosecutors say they engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy.

While details of the alleged crimes remain sealed, prosecutors say Dennis Justin Wright, 23, and Joel Abraham Mingura, 31, engaged in sex acts with the same teenage boy between May 22 and 27. Court documents do not specify how authorities were notified of the alleged crimes or where they occurred.

Wright is charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor and felony rape. Mingura is charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor. Both men were arrested on Aug. 16 and were released after posting $2,500 bail set by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis.

Wright and Mingura are expected to appear on Aug. 28 at the Bannock County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing.