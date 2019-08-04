UPDATE: Home a complete loss after massive fire in Ashton

ASHTON — A rural home in Ashton burned to the ground Sunday after a massive fire engulfed the structure.

The house fire was called in just before 2 p.m. in the North Fork Highlands subdivision on Highland Road, according to Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey. When Fremont County Sheriff deputies arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

North and South Fremont Fire Districts responded. Richey said there wasn’t much firefighters could do except prevent the spread of the fire. The entire structure, a pickup truck and a UTV were destroyed.

As of 4:45 p.m. firefighters were mopping up what remained of the home.

No cause has been determined, but Richey said they believe the fire started in the garbage.

There were two occupants in the home when the fire broke out, but they got out safely. No one was injured.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said the home was located in the Cherry Butte subdivision. That was incorrect and has been corrected.