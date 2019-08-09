Thieves steal equipment, vandalize farm vehicles causing over 20,000 in damages, farmer says

IDAHO FALLS — A local farmer is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the return of several pieces of very expensive farm equipment.

Taylor Smith says early Friday morning, someone vandalized his combine and a tractor, stole some tools and stole an expensive guidance system from the vehicles.

The vandals then took fire extinguishers attached to the vehicles and sprayed inside the cabs, coating everything in chemicals.

Smith told EastIdahoNews.com the damages exceed $20,000.

The farm vehicles were located in a field near the Hitt Road exit to U.S. Highway 20 when the vandalism and theft occurred, Smith said.

Bonneville County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell confirmed the office is investigating the felony grand theft and the vandalism.

Lovell said anyone with information can contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org. Smith says people can also call him directly at (208) 681-7708.

Courtesy Taylor Smith