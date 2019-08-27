Woman arrested on drug charges

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, August 24, at approximately 12:30 a.m. an Idaho Falls Police Officer witnessed a vehicle fail to stop a stop sign at the intersection of 4th and Emerson Ave and again at the intersection of 5th and Lee Ave.

The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Sierra Divine, a 27-year-old female resident of Rigby.

Divine stated that she did not have a driver’s license with her and also indicated to the officer that she was on probation for prior drug convictions. While the officer was verifying Divine’s information, Divine made numerous movements consistent with attempting to hide or conceal something.

Officers asked Divine to exit the vehicle and, after making additional movements consistent with concealing items, Divine did so. Officers were able to observe a large bulge consistent with something being hidden in Divine’s clothing.

Upon being asked what it was, Divine repeatedly reached for it and ignored officer’s commands not to do so. Due to the unknown nature of the object and the possibility that it could be a weapon, officers were concerned for their safety and the safety of others in the area. Divine fought with officers as they attempted to detain her.

When Divine was successfully detained, she was placed under arrest for resisting and obstructing. Officers searched the area where Divine had been sitting in the vehicle and located 5.5 grams of heroin, 6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A female officer responded to the scene and conducted a search of Divine’s person. The bulge was determined to be a coin purse that contained 71.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Divine was arrested on two counts of felony drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.