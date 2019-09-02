2 taken to hospital after semi hits car on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 4:44 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 97.9, north of Blackfoot.

Jacki Hogan, 47, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2006 Buick Lucerne. Hogan made a lane change into the right lane and slowed. Hogan’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2020 Peterbilt commercial vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Matthew Robinson, 51, of Tucson, AZ.

Hogan’s passengers, Velma Gregersen, 86, of Rigby, and Max Gregersen, 86, of Rigby, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The right lane of travel is still blocked. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.