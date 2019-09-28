Bands throughout Idaho putting on a show at the first-ever Madison Marching Festival

REXBURG– One band is hoping to stand out from all the rest at the first-ever Madison Marching Festival Saturday morning.

Twelve bands from all over the state and one from Nevada, will perform in the Madison High School Stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

“We’ve got bands coming from as far away as Spring Creek, Nevada,” Madison High School Band director Steven Klinger tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The bands competing range from 25-piece bands all the way to 106, and the Madison High School band is the biggest one participating. They’ll be performing music from “Camelot.”

“Focusing on Arthur and Lancelot and Guinevere and Merlin. It should be a great show. The music’s fantastic. The drill is good,” Klinger says.

This festival serves as the first competition of the marching season and is the first time Madison High School has been able to host it on their home field. Klingler says he and other instructors have wanted to host a festival before, but in the past, they’ve never had a football field to support the event.

“We’ve never had a stadium that was suited for inviting all those bands here,” Klingler says. “It’s a big deal because we’ve looked for opportunities to have a competition here, but have never really had a venue to do it, and so we figured with this new stadium it’d be a perfect opportunity.”

Klinger says this competition is the first one officially organized by the Southeast Idaho Marching Circuit.

“We’ve never really had an organized marching organization in Southeast Idaho … The circuit we’ve been part of is down in Utah,” Klinger says. “We decided it was time to have our own here in southeast Idaho.”

The coalition is made up of band directors in the area.

This is Klinger’s 20th-year teaching at the Madison School District and his first year as high school band director.

“It’s been a great year so far and just trying to keep the ball rolling,” Klingler says.

Following Saturday’s event, the Madison High School Marching band is looking forward to later performances at Idaho State University, Minico, and Burley.

Klingler invites you to attend the Madison Marching Festival with your family and hopes the weather holds out. Tickets for the event are $5 per person or $20 per family, and can be purchased at the gate.

The Madison High School Marching Band recently performed at their first non-competitive invitational at Highland High School. | Courtesy Steven Klingler

Madison High School’s Marching Band at the Highland High School invitational. | Courtesy Steven Klingler

This year the Madison High School Band is performing Camelot for its show. | Courtesy Steven Klingler

Madison Highschool’s Marching Band at the Highland High School invitational. | Courtesy Steven Klingler

Madison Highschool’s Marching Band at the Highland High School invitational. | Courtesy Steven Klingler

This Madison High School Marching Band performs at the school’s new stadium. | Courtesy Dan North