Biz Buzz: New York-style deli opens in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS

New York-style ‘pickle DELI’ opens its doors in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Bill Gersonde, owner of “pickle DELI,” has been busy all summer preparing to open the New York-style restaurant. Business has been great since the restaurant opened Thursday, he says.

“We’ve had several folks in from the East Coast,” Gersonde tells EastIdahoNews.com. “People have heard we were going to open soon, and they’re very excited that we are.”

The restaurant serves hot sandwiches with pastrami, corned beef and slow-roasted beef brisket, along with cubanos made with ham and roasted pork. They also serve cold sandwiches and Italian subs, soup, potato salad, coleslaw, knish, cannoli, New York cheesecake, and other New York deli fare.

Gersonde says the pastrami sandwiches are the most popular menu item so far, but the egg salad sandwiches have been surprisingly popular as well. Since opening, he’s received a lot of requests to cater for events, but he’s working to make sure the restaurant is running well before starting another endeavor.

“Right now, I’m working to make sure we have a good product, good service and that people are enjoying themselves when they come here,” Gersonde says.

He is planning a grand opening later this month. He hasn’t determined an exact date yet.

Gersonde grew up in Iowa and worked in the zoo industry for 30 years. He was the director of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park for 19 years before leaving in 2010 to work as a zoo director in Abilene, Texas. He recently moved back to Idaho Falls to open this restaurant.

“I’ve always loved to cook,” Gersonde told us in May. “Whenever someone came to the house (as a kid), there was always cookies or cake. Something was always offered to welcome them in. I really enjoy making people happy through good food.”

With all the growth in Idaho Falls and in downtown, Gersonde feels the time is right for more culinary experiences in the city. Since moving back to Idaho Falls, he says, things have just fallen into place to make this restaurant a reality.

“We’ve received an incredibly warm reception from the businesses in downtown, from residents, and that really makes a difference when you’re starting out something new like this,” says Gersonde. “I’m grateful to everyone showing us support. I really appreciate it.”

Pickle DELI is at 515 Park Avenue. Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

How these Blackfoot residents turned a parking nightmare into a money-making opportunity during the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Parking can be a headache at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, but that’s not the case for those who live next door. Ralph and Viki Schmidt bought a house a block away from the main gates about 30 years ago and have found a way to make a little money on the side during the fair. Like many of their neighbors, they allow people to park in their yard for a small fee. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC is almost ready to open and you’re invited to celebrate

IDAHO FALLS – Come celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. After the ceremony, take a tour of the new space and learn how it will bring comfort and care to local families with sick children. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday at noon in the EIRMC Sunnyside Professional Building. A community open house will immediately follow from 1 to 6 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com will be attending the ribbon cutting and will post a more in-depth story soon.

New printing business opens in Rexburg

REXBURG – Janell Klingler is happy to announce the opening of Elite Embroidery and Screen Printing at 115 East Main in Rexburg. Elite is a full-service local custom embroidery and screen printing business. From hats to polo shirts and jackets to T-shirts, it has all the major brands, including Under Armor, Adidas, Nike, Richardson Caps, Pacific Headwear and Augusta Sportswear. To learn more, call (208) 520-8134.

