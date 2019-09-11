Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue holding fundraiser Saturday

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue is holding their annual fundraising event this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blackfoot Animal Clinic at 401 West Collins Road in Blackfoot.

The event will include entertainment and fun for the entire family, with a large bounce house donated by the Blackfoot Firefighters IAFF Local 4454, a silent auction that will include a saddle/breast collar/bridle package, a Raleigh bicycle and a hand-carved ‘chainsaw’ bear, among other things.

The ticket raffle will include tool sets, entertainment and services gift cards and jewelry. There will also be a BBQ, bake sale and yard sale with music by Dragon’s Den Entertainment. Tickets for the raffle are currently available at the City Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, City Hall and the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue.

Various businesses will also be selling their wares at the fundraiser, with a portion of their proceeds benefiting the shelter. While visiting the event, guests will be able to purchase beverages from Mudslingers, Scentsy products from a local representative and also speak to individuals from Bingham County Chiropractic.

Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue was established as a stand-alone non-profit on Aug. 1 and is focused on animal welfare and the humane sheltering, rescuing and rehoming of abandoned and homeless animals. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue is also committed to educating the community on the importance of being a responsible and compassionate pet owner.