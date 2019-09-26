Chef Jeff whips up delicious pumpkin alfredo pasta
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Today Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen cooking up a traditional alfredo pasta dish with a seasonal twist of pumpkin sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. favorite pasta (linguine, farfalle, penne, spaghetti, etc.)
- ¼ c. olive oil
- 6-8 fresh sage leaves
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic, minced
- 15 oz. canned pumpkin
- ¼ c. dry white wine
- ½ c. heavy cream
- 2 tbsp. butter, chilled and cut into slices
- ½ c. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 8 oz. cream cheese, cubed, and softened to room temp
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- Nutmeg , roasted pumpkin seeds, and additional parmesan cheese to garnish
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to package directions, drain, toss in a little olive oil and set aside.
- As the pasta cooks, in a skillet over medium-high heat, add ¼ c. olive oil. Once the oil is hot, but not smoking, add the sage leaves and fry a few seconds until crispy. Drain the leaves on a paper towel and set aside as they will be used as garnish on the final dish.
- After the leaves are removed, turn the heat down to medium and add the onion and saute until translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook 1 minute. Add the white wine and bring just to a simmer. Add the pumpkin, cream, salt and pepper, bring to a simmer and cook 5- 7 minutes.
- Stir in the butter, cream cheese, and parmesan cheese and stir until its all melted and creamy smooth.
- Stir in the pasta then transfer to a large serving dish or individual serving dishes. Garnish with a fried sage leaf or 2 and sprinkle on some pumpkin seeds and additional parmesan cheese. Enjoy.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.