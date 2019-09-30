Cirque Zuma Zuma in east Idaho this week

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present Cirque Zuma Zuma on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Cirque Zuma Zuma is a cultural phenomenon with elements of traditional African dance and live music, adding in hip hop and other westernized trends

Program repertoire includes flag dancing, Diabolo spinning, chair building, Zulu and Gumboot dance and Hukuma Matata Acrobatics. Acrobats doing handstands on high human pyramids and stacked chairs 20 feet high, men and women dancing Zulu dance and women balancing jars with their feet are some of the spectacular delights that will be presented.

The cost for main level seating is $28 for adults and $15 for children 4-18. The cost for upper level seating is $24 for adults and $10 for children 4-18.

For more information visit www.zumazuma.com.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.