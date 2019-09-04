Company offering reward after $9,000 worth of items are stolen from van

Bell Hardwood Floors says over $9,000 worth of tools were stolen from this work van and are now offering a reward for those with information leading to an arrest. | Courtesy Bell Hardwood Floors

AMMON — A local company is offering a $1,500 reward after employees say tools were stolen from a work van.

Workers with Bell Hardwood Floors found over $9,000 worth of tools missing from their green GMC van Tuesday after returning from the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We had an employee call around 9 a.m. when he was getting something out of his van and he realized another van had been broken into,” said Brittany Lynn Crumley, spokeswoman for Bell Hardwood Floors. “They broke in through a window.”

The company suspects the thief used a tool to open the pop-open window to unlock the door. Crumley says among the stolen items are personal tools owned by the employees.

“We are really upset that this has happened,” Crumley said. “The tools and equipment that were taken are used everyday for our workers to help bring a paycheck home to their families.”

A list of items stolen includes:

Super 7 Edger #XE225Air 2 Go Dewalt compresser #12371010512

Flip Toe kick edger #38900

Dewalt 12” slide miter saw #914094 – 20064949

Dewalt 10” table saw

2 central numeric flooring staple guns

Passlode finish nailer model t 250-e16 #500970

Portable cable 18 gage brad nailer #1188802B4024

Bosh jigsaw #001001859

Pam hot glue gun #HB22

2 extension cords 50 foot

160 feet of black 220 machine cord

100 feet of yellow 220 machine cord

Ceno Cyclone extreme 2 floor buffer

A toolbox with an assortment of tools was also taken from the van.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 529-1200.