Company offering reward after $9,000 worth of items are stolen from van
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
AMMON — A local company is offering a $1,500 reward after employees say tools were stolen from a work van.
Workers with Bell Hardwood Floors found over $9,000 worth of tools missing from their green GMC van Tuesday after returning from the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“We had an employee call around 9 a.m. when he was getting something out of his van and he realized another van had been broken into,” said Brittany Lynn Crumley, spokeswoman for Bell Hardwood Floors. “They broke in through a window.”
The company suspects the thief used a tool to open the pop-open window to unlock the door. Crumley says among the stolen items are personal tools owned by the employees.
“We are really upset that this has happened,” Crumley said. “The tools and equipment that were taken are used everyday for our workers to help bring a paycheck home to their families.”
A list of items stolen includes:
- Super 7 Edger #XE225Air 2 Go Dewalt compresser #12371010512
- Flip Toe kick edger #38900
- Dewalt 12” slide miter saw #914094 – 20064949
- Dewalt 10” table saw
- 2 central numeric flooring staple guns
- Passlode finish nailer model t 250-e16 #500970
- Portable cable 18 gage brad nailer #1188802B4024
- Bosh jigsaw #001001859
- Pam hot glue gun #HB22
- 2 extension cords 50 foot
- 160 feet of black 220 machine cord
- 100 feet of yellow 220 machine cord
- Ceno Cyclone extreme 2 floor buffer
A toolbox with an assortment of tools was also taken from the van.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 529-1200.