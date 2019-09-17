Fire causes $180,000 in damages to farm equipment

WILFORD — A tractor and hay baler were destroyed in Fremont County Monday afternoon following a vehicle fire.

Fremont County dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire started at about 3:45 p.m. on 150 North 2200 East near Wilford.

When emergency responders from Fremont and Madison counties arrived they found the tractor fully engulfed in flames, which had also ignited a small field fire nearby.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but could not save the equipment. Damages are estimated at $180,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but no one was injured in the fire.

Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management

