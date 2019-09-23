Fish & Game stock 2 ponds with 160 ‘super-sized’ trout

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON — Clear Springs Foods recently donated 160 giant trout that were stocked in Hayden Pond and Kid’s Creek Pond on Friday, Sept. 20.

The super-sized trout, which average 9 pounds, were stocked by personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s Mackay Hatchery and regional fisheries staff. Approximately 100 trout were released in Hayden Pond, with 60 trout going into Kid’s Creek Pond.

“Now is a great time to take the kids fishing,” said Kayden Estep, Fish and Game fisheries biologist based in Salmon. “Dropping water temperatures entice fish to feed aggressively and these fish should be hungry.”

Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like dangling a worm beneath a bobber, or sinking it to the bottom and using a piece of marshmallow to float it above the weeds. Casting and retrieving spinners and spoons is another effective technique used by more experienced anglers.