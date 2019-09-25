Funeral planned for man killed riding motorcycle; victims in other crashes remain hospitalized

IDAHO FALLS — Funeral services have been scheduled for an Ammon man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Chad Elliott, 44, was on US Highway 26 when investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the embankment. He died on the scene.

Elliott was a veteran of the Iraq War and attended Idaho State University, according to his obituary. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Watersprings Church with Pastor Scotty Brown officiating.

Elliott’s passenger, 36-year-old Patricia Beyer, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was in fair condition Wednesday afternoon.

A man injured in a separate crash Friday remains in critical condition at EIRMC. Kylan Summers, 29, was driving a Ford Focus northbound on 15th East in Bonneville County when deputies say he ran a stop sign and hit a Mazda 7. Both vehicles ended up in canals on opposite sides of the road.

Kylan Summers | Courtesy photo

Summers has been in a coma since the crash and sustained significant brain injuries, according to a Facebook update posted by his wife Lindsay Jo Summers on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t have any brain stem damage which means he isn’t paralyzed but it doesn’t mean he will be able to walk due to brain damage,” she wrote.

The Summers have three boys and a fundraising account has been established to help cover expenses.

Five teenagers involved in a different crash Saturday night continue to recover. The group was in a Toyota sedan on Blacktail Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Two girls were ejected from the car. They, along with one boy inside the vehicle, were rushed to EIRMC with significant injuries. The other two boys were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

“The driver, a female, is still in the hospital and so far still on a path to recovery,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The other girl has been released from the hospital as of late Sunday. The other three boys were treated and released that night.”