Gov. Little orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen local soldier

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff this Saturday, Sept. 14, in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dustin B. Ard.

Ard, 31, of Idaho Falls died Aug. 29, from wounds sustained during combat operations in Zabul Province, Afghanistan, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Sgt. First Class Ard,” Little said. “Ard leaves a legacy for all Idahoans of strength, service, and loyalty to this great nation. Please join me by honoring him on Sept. 14. As you see flags at half-staff that day, take a moment to reflect on the great sacrifice Ard and his family have made in service to the United States of America.”

Ard was the third American soldier to die in Afghanistan last week. Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez were both killed in action. The United States has about 14,000 service members in Afghanistan, who, alongside NATO troops, help train and advise Afghan troops and conduct counterterrorism operations.