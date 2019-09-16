Idaho woman killed near Nevada border after driver crosses center line

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Sept. 16, at 2:41 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash northbound on US 93 at mile marker 0.5, north of Jackpot, NV.

Weston M. Jones, 38, of Kimberly, was driving southbound on US93 in a 2002 Ford F150. Joanna V. Gramajo Reyes, 21, of Caldwell, was driving northbound on US93 in a 1999 Ford F250 pulling a trailer tow dolly loaded with a 2000 Chevrolet Astrovan. Jones crossed the center line and stuck Gramajo Reyes’ vehicle.

Gramajo Reyes succumbed to her injuries at scene. She was wearing her seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified. Gramajo Reyes’ had three passengers in her vehicle. All were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Jones was not transported.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US93 were blocked for four hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.