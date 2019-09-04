Latter-day Saint mission president dies in the Philippines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission president died Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke in the Philippines.

Bradley Wayne Kirk, 61, was serving with his wife in the Philippines Naga Mission. He had a stroke at home early Monday morning and was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

Kirk and his wife, Shirley, are from Clovis, California and had been on their mission since July. They have three children.

“We call upon people of faith to join us in praying for the comfort and well-being of the Kirk family at this difficult time. We also pray for the missionaries who will miss this wonderful and capable leader,” Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a statement.

The Kirk family released this message:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our father, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle. We find comfort that he passed while doing what he loved — serving the Lord in a place dear to his heart amongst a people he loved, with his lifelong sweetheart by his side.

Our family has been overwhelmed with the public and private outpouring of the positive impact he has left on so many people. Although his time in Naga was short, he felt a deep love and appreciation for the missionaries. His love for family, music, the outdoors, and our Savior Jesus Christ will never be forgotten. We await the day of our joyful reunion.