Life Lessons: Pat Matthews shares what she learned as the oldest of 9 children living on a farm

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Pat Matthews grew up on a farm in Aberdeen. She was the oldest of nine children and learned a lot about patience, hard work and determination.

After Pat raised her children, she moved to Montana and opened up an antique store. Now she’s back in Idaho sharing her life lessons with all of us!