Local hospital spreading awareness of breast cancer with free breakfast Wednesday

BLACKFOOT – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will be holding their annual Brake for Breakfast event on Wednesday, October 2 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The public is invited to join their team of dynamic volunteers in front of Bingham Memorial Hospital on 98 Poplar St. on Wednesday morning in Blackfoot to pick up a free breakfast bag.

“Please join us as we celebrate good health and prevention,” says Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Because of the popularity of this event, this year we’ll be distributing a record 5,000 breakfast bags. Tell your family and friends about this event as well. You never know, this breakfast and the information provided could save a life.”

Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick-up a free breakfast, women’s health information, and more.

Visitors of Poplar Street Wednesday morning will stop at ‘Breakfast Junction’ to pick-up a free bag containing healthy breakfast items, a drink, and other goodies. Then, swing by ‘Information Way’ where our physicians will give participants information packets about breast cancer awareness. And, at the final stop, ‘Pink Place,’ everyone will receive several pink gifts that will serve as reminders of our continued fight against breast cancer.

“Our annual Brake for Breakfast event serves as a reminder of the importance of mammograms and early screenings,” says Erickson. “We’re dedicated to making sure women of all ages have the most up-to-date cancer information to stay as healthy as possible.”

This powerful event also highlights that cancer never sleeps, and honors those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue with the fight.

In the United States, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, and the most frequently diagnosed. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2019, along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. And, approximately 41,760 of U.S. women are expected to die in 2019 from breast cancer.

However, breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings—a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.