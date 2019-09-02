Look in your attic! ‘America’s Top Buyer’ is in eastern Idaho this week

IDAHO FALLS — A new series called America’s Top Buyer “Roadshow” is in eastern Idaho and producers are looking for participants who could make big money.

James Duke and his family describe themselves as modern-day treasure hunters looking for fascinating antiques.

“The new show follows the Duke family, some of the most skilled in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, coins, gems and other items of rarity. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” a news release says.

Idaho native Brent Johns is the executive producer of the show. Three episodes will be shot this week in Boise, Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

“Along the way, the Dukes want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The family hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while finding some of the most unique places to visit and learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” the news release says.

In conjunction with the shooting, the family is also hiding a treasure chest “full of goodies” somewhere in the Idaho Falls area. Clues will be posted each day on the America’s Top Buyer Facebook page as to where the chest is hidden.

The public is invited to attend the “roadshow” portion of the show at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Idaho Falls from 9 – 6 on Tuesday. The event is free to attend and producers are asking participants to look for items that might be “history, rarity or value” including:

gold

silver

platinum

palladium

rare coins

currency

diamonds

gems

vintage musical instruments

vinyl records

paintings

art

pocket watches

antique firearms

fishing gear

stamps

vintage advertising memorabilia

collectible toys

The news release says the show has a “minimum budget of $15 million” and buyers will be on hand to purchase items.

To learn more about the show, call (888) 328-3310 or visit www.atbrealitytv.com.