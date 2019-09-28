Man arrested on drug charges after police find hidden syringe in his possession

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls police arrested a man on two counts of felony drug charges after reports that he was screaming loudly and acting irrationally, scaring other tenants.

On Monday, September 23, shortly after 9:00 a.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a business park at 685 South Woodruff Ave. to investigate a disturbance. The caller advised that a male was acting strange.

Officers arrived and could hear continued screaming and laughing and located a male, later identified as Cody Adams, in a back office. Adams was standing in the room next to a table with his back to the doorway and appeared to be hiding something in front of him.

Due to this behavior, an officer asked Adams to turn to face them and to step away from the table. As Adams was doing so, officers were able to see a syringe on the table in plain view. The syringe was filled with a dark liquid which was consistent with heroin, and was located next to additional items consistent with drug paraphernalia and illegal substances. The substances in the syringe and on the additional items tested positive for heroin with a combined total weight of 4.1 grams.

Adams was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.