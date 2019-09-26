Man with 300 pieces of stolen lingerie used smoke alarm camera to record people in bathroom, court documents say

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man used a smoke alarm camera to record women and at least one man using a restroom in a home over the past year.

That’s according to a probable cause statement obtained by EastIdahoNews.com in the case against 34-year-old Kory West. He is charged with four counts of video voyeurism and one count of felony burglary.

The affidavit shows investigators found “several hundred pairs” of used women’s underwear, 50 to 70 individual bras, 45 pieces of women’s underwear that were altered to fit a male, two laptop computers, SD cards and a “large amount” of sex toys in West’s bedroom.

He had been living in the basement of a home for the past year and was supposed to do work around the house in exchange for paying rent to the owner, court documents say.

On Sept. 15, Blackfoot Police officers were called to the home after a woman living there found a video on West’s laptop showing her mother inside the bathroom.

“(Kory) recently left and had refused to come back and unlock the basement bedroom,” a Blackfoot Police detective wrote in court documents. “(Two female residents) entered the locked room and located several of their own articles of clothing including bras, underwear, dresses, leggings, a TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) unit and sex toys. They also located a grey HP laptop inside Kory’s bedroom.”

Police found a white smoke alarm containing a video camera with an SD card slot in the bathroom. The women were unaware the alarm had a recording device and detectives seized it, along with a second laptop, for evidence.

Several videos from inside the bathroom were on the laptop, according to investigators. One allegedly showed West in front of the camera making sure it was in focus. Another showed him looking into the lens as if he had just adjusted it.

Other videos showed two women and a man using the bathroom at different times. In one video, detectives wrote a young child’s voice can be heard that “sounds like they are in the tub area.” The child is never seen but one of the women is walking around the bathroom.

Detectives spoke with another woman on Sept. 23 who had West doing work on her home in August. When she left the house at that time, her bedroom was locked but when she returned, she told police it was unlocked and items were missing.

Those articles of clothing and another item belonging to the woman were found in West’s bedroom, according to police.

West was arrested in Bear Lake County on Wednesday and transported to the Bingham County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held on $75,000 bail. He will be in court again on Oct. 10.

Investigators tell EastIdahoNews.com the large quantity of lingerie indicates there are additional victims. Anyone missing items or who has information on this crime is asked to contact the Blackfoot Police Department at (208) 785-1235 or the Bingham County Sheriff Office at (208) 785-4400.