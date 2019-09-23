New York police are investigating thefts of jewelry worth over $350,000 from Trump Tower

(CNN) — The New York Police Department is investigating thefts of jewelry valued at over $350,000 from Manhattan’s Trump Tower.

In one case, the victim told police she had been away from the 5th Avenue skyscraper from June 21 to September 9. Upon returning, she discovered she had $236,000 of jewelry “removed or stolen; it was no longer there,” said police Sgt. Lee Jones.

In the second case, the victim was away from September 4 to September 10 and reported missing jewelry worth $117,000 on September 11.

There have been no arrests. Both cases have been reported as grand larceny, and the investigations are ongoing.

Separately, President Donald Trump stayed at his namesake building on Sunday night ahead of several days of United Nations meetings. He is expected to stay there again on Monday night, according to his public calendar.