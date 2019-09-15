No traffic allowed in this part of downtown Idaho Falls beginning Monday

IDAHO FALLS – Beginning on Monday, Sept. 16, Knife River will be installing a new water line across a portion of Constitution Way. No parking will be permitted and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

During construction, Constitution Way from Park Avenue to N. Capital Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic, either partially or completely. In advance of construction, no parking signs will be posted.

Barring unforeseen conditions, water service will not be interrupted. Construction should be completed by the end of the week.

The construction is associated with the work being done on the Bonneville Apartments, formerly the historic Bonneville Hotel.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city's website.