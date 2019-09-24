Part of Highway 26 remains blocked after insulation truck overturns

PALISADES – One lane of US Highway 26 remains closed after a truck hauling insulation overturned Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police and other crews have been on scene all day cleaning up the spill. It happened seven miles west of the Wyoming border around 8 a.m.

Drivers using this section of Highway 26 are asked to use caution and find alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates as we receive them.