Photo Gallery: Here are your photos from Sunday’s snowstorm

IDAHO FALLS – We asked and you responded. Here are your photos from the weekend’s snowstorm. Thanks to those who sent us pictures.

If you have a photo you’d like to share, send it to news@eastidahonews.com and we’ll add it to the list.

Great Falls, Montana

Jessica Stanley

Island Park

Eileen Wolcott

Henrys Lake

Naithan McKinney

Naithan McKinney

Medicine Lodge

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Courtesy medbill411@gmail.com

Malad

Nathan Maughan

Nathan Maughan

Challis

Courtesy Scott Burgess

Darlington/Leslie area between Arco and Mackay

Courtesy Jody Doyle

Courtesy Jody Doyle

Courtesy Jody Doyle