Pocatello Animal Services lowers cat adoption prices, adds Saturday hours

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

Soon you’ll be able to add a feline member to your family for less.

Starting October 1, Pocatello Animal Services is lowering the cost of cat and kitten adoptions to $35 for cats and $50 for kittens, which is significantly less than the previous adoption fee.

“There has never been a better time than now to find your new best friend and take them home,” said Ron Knapp, Interim Animal Services Director. “We have cats that will fit well with every family. From playful to those that just want to lounge around, we’re sure you can find the special cat you’ve been looking for.”

The price of adoption includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

October 12 will see the shelter change its hours of operation on Saturdays. Beginning that Saturday, the shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Many times, people working during the week only have the ability to visit our shelter on the weekend,” Knapp said. “Extending our business hours on Saturdays will give more people the opportunity to visit. Hopefully, that means more of our animals will find their forever homes.”

The hours of operation Monday through Friday will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the shelter closed on Sundays.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable animals, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.