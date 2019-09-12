Police drive woman back to stolen van after she bonds out of jail

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — A Bozeman woman continued on her journey Thursday in a stolen minivan after posting bond in West Yellowstone.

On Thursday West Yellowstone Police stopped Kaylee Graveley, 21, and arrested her on misdemeanor warrants. Little did officers know the minivan she was driving was stolen some 120 miles down the road. Graveley posted bond, was released and officers took her to the van, where she continued toward Bozeman, according to a Teton County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office news release.

“WYPD had no idea the van was stolen as it had not been reported yet, and the driver had the keys,” according to the news release.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minivan stolen in Wilson, Wyoming, around 9:30 a.m. The caller had left the keys in the minivan at a business the night before, and in the morning the vehicle was gone. As deputies entered the information into the National Crime and Information Center database, dispatch discovered police in West Yellowstone recently ran the plate before it was reported stolen.

Law enforcement in Big Sky, Montana, ran the same plate on the van around two hours later. Deputies returned to the area and found the stolen van and Graveley. They arrested her.

Graveley was charged in Montana with possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony auto theft charges are pending in Wyoming.