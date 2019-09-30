Ponds and reservoirs near Salmon will be stocked with trout this week

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

SALMON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 1,200 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range in late September-early October at the following locations:

Sept. 30 – Oct. 4: Kids Creek Pond, 200 trout

Sept. 30 – Oct. 4: Mosquito Flat Reservoir, 1,000 trout

Fish and Game stocked over 160 giant trout, which average 9 pounds, into Hayden Pond and Kid’s Creek Pond on September 20.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Idaho Fishing Planner.