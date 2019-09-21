Rexburg musician to share stage with nationally-known artists

REXBURG — The streets of downtown Rexburg will ring on Sept. 27 when musical artists from across the country hit the stage for the JTM Music Festival. Joining popular artists from across the country will be Rexburg solo artist Landen Day.

Day’s participation in the festival is the latest step up in the singer’s career and gives him the chance to share the spotlight with the likes of Drake Bell, star of the television series “Drake & Josh,” and popular Latter-day Saint rap artist JTM (formerly known as James the Mormon). Day said he’s excited to have an event like this come to Rexburg.

“I think it’s a really cool thing for the community to experience with artists like Drake Bell and JTM and Jay Warren, and highlighting local artists like myself, as well,” Day told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a good opportunity for local artists and it will be a good time for anyone who loves music in the community.”

Day’s own love of music took hold early in his childhood.

“I was raised on music,” he said. “My dad was a big inspiration to me. He played guitar and I just learned guitar growing up. I became more interested in music as I got older and played in several bands in high school and college.”

Driven by his love for music, Day learned several instruments in addition to singing and guitar. He plays piano, bass and drums. Along with his skills as a musician, he produces, mixes and masters all of his recordings.

Day draws inspiration for his music from a wide range of musical artists.

JTM Music Festival Flier

“I’ve always loved alternative and rock music,” Day said. “Prince is a huge influence on me. Just with the way he plays guitar and writes music is amazing to me.”

Day also cites the Goo Goo Dolls, Angels & Airwaves and The Night Game as major influences.

Fusing these disparate influences together, Day has created a sound that is garnering more and more attention and affording him increasingly cool opportunities. In June, Day joined nationally renowned artist William Joseph as part of the award ceremony concert that concluded the Grand Teton Film Festival in Rexburg.

“He’s an incredibly talented pianist and composer who’s worked with a lot of big names,” Day said. “That was a huge honor for me. (The JTM Music Festival) is another huge honor for me, to be sharing the stage with Drake Bell and JTM. Just really cool opportunities.”

“The cooler opportunities I get, the farther I get into this solo music career, the more I love it,” he adds. “And the more appreciative I am of it.”

Playing the JTM Music Festival gives Day a chance to do what he appreciates most: play music he loves for an audience.

“It’s pure euphoria for me,” he said. “Doing something that I love so much and sharing it with people who want to be there and want to hear me play is just a really humbling event for me and I really enjoy it. Even if they aren’t familiar with me, the fact that I get to share what I love to do with them is a huge benefit for me.”

The JTM Music Festival takes to the stage in Rexburg Friday, Sept. 27. A percentage of the proceeds from the show will go to the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center.

You can get information and tickets for the JTM Music Festival through Landen Day’s website or through Eventbrite. Day’s website also includes links to his Instagram, YouTube, FaceBook, and Spotify pages.