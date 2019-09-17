Snake River Search raising money during annual Oktoberfest

IDAHO FALLS — These emergency responders work tirelessly to serve eastern Idaho through search and rescue efforts, but they can’t do it alone.

Snake River Search needs the community’s help to raise money, and they are willing to make sure you have fun at the same time.

The company, in cooperation with Idaho Brewing Company, is holding its annual Oktoberfest this Saturday in Idaho Falls. All of the proceeds from this family-friendly event go to the non-profit search and rescue group. This is the largest fundraising effort for the group each year.

“We are all volunteers so it does help us out a lot,” Snake River Search certified canine handler Angelica Petrovic says.

Petrovic says the team started in the 1950s and has been a means of providing support and rescue resources to local law enforcement. They also do volunteer work in the community with the Boy Scouts and at Bonneville High School in various capacities.

The team specializes in search and rescue and use various tracking styles and communication methods. They also have drones and trained search dogs.

Courtesy Snake River Rescue

“A lot of our call outs involve our canine handlers because we do have our dogs that help and they can range a lot farther than us just walking the fields,” Angelica says.

Snake River Search board member and drone pilot Dennis Youngerman says the group of 25 responders assist on calls all over east Idaho including in Bonneville, Jefferson and Fremont counties.

“We do always hope that we can provide the resources that we have and put those to good use when needed,” Youngerman says. “Our way of getting paid is just seeing that person so that others may live the common search and rescue motto.”

During the event, Youngerman says there will be booths set up where the public can see the groups gear and learn more about how they operate. There will also be food, raffles, door prizes, live music and a silent auction at the event.

“We will be there helping to raise awareness for the organization,” Petrovic says.

This event is Saturday, September 21, from noon until 6 p.m. and will take place at Idaho Brewing Company on 772 South Capital, Idaho Falls.

If you can’t make it to the event you can contribute when you shop through AmazonSmile and put enter ‘Snake River Search’, or donate through PayPal at SnakeRiverSearch.org.