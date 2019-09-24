Southeastern Idaho Public Health asking for donations to diaper bank

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health urges community members to donate diapers or dollars to their diaper bank during the eighth annual Diaper Awareness Week on Sept. 23 to Sept. 29.

A hidden consequence of poverty is a need for diapers, and the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers for many families to keep babies clean, dry and healthy. This is a problem that affects one in three American families, and no state is immune. To draw attention to the issue, Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 has been designated as Diaper Need Awareness Week here in Idaho.

Many people don’t realize that government assistance programs do not pay for diapers, a basic necessity for babies. The National Diaper Bank Network estimates that in Idaho, 53 percent of our children ages three and under are living in poverty or low-income homes. SIPH works with these low-income families by offering a supplemental supply of at least 50 diapers, per child each month – which only breaks down to about a week’s worth of supplies.

“As we head into Diaper Need Awareness Week, SIPH hopes to bring awareness to diaper need in southeast Idaho. Donations are always accepted and encouraged. Just $10 can be transformed into one supplemental supply of 50 diapers per month for an infant in need,” said Dana Solomon, Diaper Bank Program Coordinator. Individuals, businesses, schools, community organizations and places of worship can also help by organizing diaper drives and fundraisers to support the local Diaper Bank,” said Solomon. “The diapers go out just as quickly as they come in, so we are looking for year-round partnerships and support to help us really make an impact on local families.”

To learn more about diaper need or to donate, please contact Dana Solomon at (208) 239-5256 or by email at

dsolomon@siph.idaho.gov.