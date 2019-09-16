Why this road in Grand Teton National Park will be closed Tuesday

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming – The entire Moose-Wilson Road is open to public access this afternoon and evening, but the unpaved portion of the road will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, from 4 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. for dust abatement. Tuesday’s temporary closure applies to drivers, cyclists, and hikers.

During the dust abatement application, visitors should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming. For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon trailhead, access will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose.

Those who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Tuesday afternoon may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue. The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride-the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles.

Electronic signs are located along the roadway to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure. For updated information regarding road access please call (307) 739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter sites.

The northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road was closed on Friday due to bear activity, including a grizzly bear. Bear activity may return to the road as berries continue to ripen and temporary road closures may be implemented again. Visitors traveling the corridor should always obey posted speed-limit signs, use caution and follow the direction of park staff.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.