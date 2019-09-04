Woman rescued after kayak flips

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICAN FALLS — On Sept. 4, at approximately 1:37 p.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person in the water at the American Falls Reservoir.

The victim was next to a flipped over boat, which was stuck on the rocks, waving for help. When officers arrived, they noticed a female hanging on to her flipped kayak.

Power County Search and Rescue, the American Falls Police Department and Power County EMS also responded to rescue the woman from the water. She was looked at by EMS and transported to Power County Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.