Youth pheasant hunts scheduled in Salmon and Challis on Oct. 5

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host two youth pheasant hunts for Salmon and Challis-area youth on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Designed for youth hunters ages 10-17, the hunts are free and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Salmon and Challis.

Youth in Salmon will begin their day at the Fish and Game office learning about pheasants and safely hunting with dogs. They will then move to the shooting range to learn about shotgun safety, practice their shotgun shooting skills, and spend the afternoon hunting pheasants on private land. Youth in Challis will follow a similar schedule, but will meet at the Central Idaho Rod and Gun Club to begin their day.

Youth participants must have a valid hunting license or Hunting Passport, and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day.

“These hunts will provide a great opportunity for youth to gain skills and learn from experienced hunters, says Krystal Smith, Fish and Game hunter education coordinator. “Plus, it will be a lot of fun and we hope to provide a great experience for the kids.”

Each hunt is limited to 15 youth and registration is required. Salmon participants can register by contacting the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 or visit 99 Highway 93 North. Challis participants can register by calling Fred Battley at (208) 879-5451 or by visiting Fish and Game office in Salmon.

These events are sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Central Idaho Rod and Gun Club, Custer Septic Services, Challis Creek Cattle Company, Lemhi Shooting Range, Cockrell Family Ranch, and local volunteers.

For more information, contact Krystal Smith at (509) 671-3203