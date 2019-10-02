2 people hospitalized following two car crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A two vehicle accident in Idaho Falls sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred on the corner of Sunnyside Road and Merlin Drive around 9:30.

Crews arrived with two ambulances and found airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

They were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Traffic is backed up going east on Sunnyside. Avoid the area if you can, but if you will be traveling in the area, be alert and slow down as crews continue to investigate and clean up the wreckage.

We will post more information when it is available.