Terminally ill toddler dies 24 hours after community throws party for him

AMMON – An Ammon couple is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old son Tuesday night after he passed away from a valiant battle with brain cancer.

Friends and family members tell EastIdahoNews.com Colt Weekes died at 1:06 Tuesday morning, about 24 hours after his family, Make-A-Wish Idaho, and other members of the community hosted a celebration of life in Colt’s honor.

EastIdahoNews.com learned of Colt’s declining condition Monday night after reaching out to Colt’s family about the turnout the day before.

RELATED | Dozens gather to celebrate the life of 4-year-old with life-threatening illness

“This was a true blessing from our community,” Colt’s stepdad Tom Peterson said. “He enjoyed the fire truck ride and enjoyed meeting everybody.”

But after the celebration, Colt’s condition began to deteriorate.

“As we were leaving the venue, Colt started seizing,” a family member wrote on Facebook. “We got him home and the seizing persisted. We called for an ambulance and a couple of the amazing police officers that attended his event arrived within just a couple minutes.”

Colt was taken to the emergency room, and later released to spend his final hours at home surrounded by family and friends.

“1:06 a.m. Colt Gene Weekes gained his wings,” wrote a family member shortly after his death.

“He was surrounded by family the entire day. We met with the funeral director. Any help is greatly appreciated,” Colt’s aunt Alicia Allen wrote.

During a celebration held at the YMCA Indoor Sports Arena Sunday, Mayor Sean Coletti issued a proclamation declaring Colt an honorary mayor for the week. The whole building was decked out in “Paw Patrol” gear for Colt to enjoy on his special day, since that was his favorite show.

RELATED | Community rallies around Ammon family after their 4 year old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

Ammon Fire Department, officers with Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office escorted Colt to the event and let him ride in a fire truck.

Friends and family started a Facebook fundraiser #ColtStrong to help pay for Colt’s medical costs and funeral expenses.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Coletti encourages those who are able to donate to this family.

“I had the honor of meeting Colt on Sunday, but he unfortunately passed away this morning. I am sharing this so that we can help his family with the funeral and other expenses. Please help if you are able,” Coletti writes.

As of Tuesday night, $1,055 have been raised of the $3,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click here.