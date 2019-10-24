73-year-old woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in crosswalk

The following comes from an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

An unfortunate accident illustrated the importance of crosswalk safety and enforcement Thursday. At approximately 1:35 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of Capital and Broadway Avenue in Idaho Falls.

A 73-year-old woman entered the crosswalk when the crosswalk signal indicated it safe for her to do so. A vehicle turning on to Capital Avenue from Broadway did not see her and struck the woman.

Multiple Idaho Falls Police Officers, two Idaho Falls Fire Ambulances and an engine crew responded.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition is currently unknown. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to encourage motorists to examine their driving habits and to be mindful of pedestrians and other motorists. Focusing on the road, obeying speed limits, and being aware of others on or near the roadway decreases the likelihood of accidents on our roadways.