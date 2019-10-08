Abraham Lincoln expert David Leroy bringing one-man show to Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A little piece of history will come to life Wednesday night at the Museum of Idaho when former Idaho Lt. Governor and Attorney General David Leroy stages his one-man show about the friendship between Idaho’s first territorial governor William Wallace and President Abraham Lincoln.

The event is free to the public and sponsored by the Bonneville County Heritage Association. BCHA President Ann Rydalch told EastIdahoNews.com those who attend will be treated to a show that educates and entertains.

“The audience will go back in time as David presents his program,” Rydalch said. “They will be part of a 1800s group that is assembled with Gov. Wallace as he talks about Abraham Lincoln.”

Leroy, a widely-known Lincoln expert and founder of the Idaho Lincoln Institute, will dress up as Wallace in full period-appropriate costume for the show. The stories he’ll tell will focus on Wallace’s friendship with Lincoln and how that friendship benefitted all who lived in Idaho during Lincoln’s presidency.

Along with Leroy’s performance, the event will include a pre-show reception that features a gallery of artifacts from the time period collected by Leroy and former Idaho State Rep. Linden Bateman.

Leroy’s knowledge of Lincoln provides for a show with depth and insight, Rydalch says.

“I’m really just amazed at David Leroy and the knowledge he has had for so many years about Abraham Lincoln,” said Rydalch. “He really is an authority on Lincoln. He’s really been dedicated to educating people in our state about Lincoln.”

There are many themes that audience members can glean from the show. Rydalch said one of the show’s most important messages is to learn from history.

“It’s so important to know history,” she said. “Any errors that were made in history, you don’t want to do them again in the future. It’s good, I think, for people to realize our history and propel it forward so that we have a better future.”

Rydalch also said Leroy’s show says something important about friendship.

“The best thing that (the audience) can learn is that no matter what stage of life you’re in, it’s amazing where you can find friends,” she said.

David Leroy will perform his one-man show Wednesday night at the Museum of Idaho. The program kicks off with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by Leroy’s performance at 7 p.m. Visit the BCHA’s Facebook page or website for more information.