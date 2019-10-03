Blackfoot meth dealer sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for running drug ring

POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for running a drug ring in eastern Idaho.

Steven Tobin, 47, will also be on supervised release for five years following his prison time, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said Thursday. Tobin had pleaded guilty to the federal drug offense last November.

Court records show that between May 2016 and August 2017 Tobin conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho and was the leader and organizer of a drug distribution operation. Authorities found that Tobin imported methamphetamine into Idaho and directed other dealers to distribute it.

In total, Tobin distributed over two hundred pounds of methamphetamine. These activities culminated in a search of Tobin’s residence on June 12, 2017, where officers found 6.7 pounds of methamphetamine, $30,632, and 49 firearms.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Idaho State Police.