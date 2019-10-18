BLM transfers wildland fire engine to Arco Volunteer Fire Department

The following is a news release and photo from The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District transferred a surplus wildland fire engine to the Arco Volunteer Fire Department earlier this month, part of BLM’s effort to respond to rural wildland fires by giving excess equipment and supplies to local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.

Under BLM’s new Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that meet certain requirements may receive at no cost wildland fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the BLM no longer needs.

“We appreciate the assistance of our local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations in wildland firefighting in eastern Idaho,” said Joel Gosswiller, BLM Fire Management Officer at Idaho Falls District. “The Rural Fire Readiness program allows us the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively.”

“We really appreciate receiving a purpose built fire engine,” said Dan Koste Arco Fire Chief. “We could not have an engine like this without the Rural Fire Readiness program. The Arco Volunteer Fire Department is proud to have this engine and will put it to good use.”

This year, eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center has responded to 85 fires that burned 138,565 acres. The BLM works closely with other federal and state agencies, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations to respond to wildland fires.