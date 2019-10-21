City of Idaho Falls announces leaf collection schedule

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Courtesy of the Street Division, residents in Idaho Falls will once again receive help with leaf collection this fall. The leaf collection schedule begins Monday, Oct 28. Residents can pile leaves in the street next to the curb and crews will come along and sweep them up.

In order for the equipment to safely and easily collect the leaves, residents are asked to move their vehicles off the street during the scheduled dates and not pile branches or other debris with the leaves.

The schedule will repeat, weather and time permitting, as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant.

Residents living outside the stated boundaries may contact the Street Division to request leaf collection in their area. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload and weather.

In accordance with city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13’ above the road surface at the curb and 15’ above the road surface at the center line to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.

Leaves collected will be made available to the public as mulch in the spring.