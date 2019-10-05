Five people rushed to hospital after multiple vehicle crash near Shelley

SHELLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 91 north of Shelley.

It’s not yet clear what happened, but the crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon reports five people were rushed by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Two of them — a juvenile and a young adult — are in critical condition.

Traffic is being rerouted around the crash, but there is a significant slowdown on US-91.

