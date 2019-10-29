Fire breaks out in attic of Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters responded to an attic fire Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 9th Street and Higbee Avenue.

The fire broke out in the attic of a single-story home. One person was inside at the time but was able to get out with no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and was able to knock the fire down. Firefighters are still working to uncover the exact cause.

As temperatures drop, Hammon reminds people to make sure their chimneys are inspected and cleaned.

“This is the season for us to get more chimney fires,” Hammon said.

She also wanted to remind people to be careful when using space heaters.