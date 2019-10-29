TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
18°
clear sky
humidity: 41%
wind: 14mph N
H 7 • L 7
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Fire breaks out in attic of Idaho Falls home

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Share This
Firefighters working to extingusih attic fire. | Courtesy Kerry Hammon

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters responded to an attic fire Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 9th Street and Higbee Avenue.

The fire broke out in the attic of a single-story home. One person was inside at the time but was able to get out with no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and was able to knock the fire down. Firefighters are still working to uncover the exact cause.

As temperatures drop, Hammon reminds people to make sure their chimneys are inspected and cleaned.

“This is the season for us to get more chimney fires,” Hammon said.

She also wanted to remind people to be careful when using space heaters.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: