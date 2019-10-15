Fish salvage order issued for Jensen Grove

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot, effective October 11 through October 31.

During the salvage order timeline at Jensen Grove Pond:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

The city of Blackfoot will divert remaining storage water from Jensen Grove Pond to support aquifer recharge efforts in the upper Snake River Plain over the next three weeks. To meet recharge needs, this practice has occurred annually at this water body. The fish at Jensen Grove pond will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. An order of salvage is therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.