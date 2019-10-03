Group looking to recall Bannock County Assessor fails to meet deadline for March ballot

POCATELLO (KPVI) — The group who started a petition to recall Bannock County assessor Sheri Davies says they did not get the required signatures to get on the March ballot.

The Pocatello-Bannock County Homeowners Alliance needed 9,100 plus one signatures by Monday, Sep. 30 to get on the March ballot.

According to Claudia Ortega, who started the petition, they collected just over 8,500 signatures. Ortega said she did not turn the petition in to the Bannock County Elections Office to protect signers’ privacy and to prevent extra work for the Election’s Office.

RELATED: Bannock County residents furious over high property assessments

Ortega claims some city of Pocatello and Bannock County workers were “scared” to sign the petition and some people faced retaliation for signing.

The Elections Office says the group would have to wait 90 days to start another petition, but according to Ortega, they don’t plan to try.

Ortega says she doesn’t regret starting the effort because it’s “still a win” and “gave people the courage to speak out.”

Ortega started the recall effort after a large group of Bannock County residents saw major increases in their property taxes earlier this year.

RELATED: Group petitioning to recall Bannock County assessor

The group is still collecting signatures for three petitions to recall Bannock County Commissioners Terrel Tovey, Steve Brown and Ernie Moser.

Those petitions are due to the elections office by Monday, Oct. 7.