I-15 between Dubois and Montana border closed due to snowstorm

DUBOIS — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed a section of Interstate 15 between Hamer Road in Dubois and the Montana state line.

The nearly 30-mile area is in the middle of a snowstorm with high winds and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 4 inches of snow will fall in Clark and Fremont counties Wednesday, with the worst snowfall in the mountain passes.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.