I-15 between Dubois and Montana border closed due to snowstorm
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
DUBOIS — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed a section of Interstate 15 between Hamer Road in Dubois and the Montana state line.
The nearly 30-mile area is in the middle of a snowstorm with high winds and drifting snow.
The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 4 inches of snow will fall in Clark and Fremont counties Wednesday, with the worst snowfall in the mountain passes.
It’s not clear when the road will reopen.