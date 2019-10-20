Idaho woman struck and killed by car in Utah

LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A 38-year-old woman from Idaho was struck and killed by a vehicle in Layton on Saturday night.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit in the southbound lanes near 650 N. Main St. about 9:50 p.m., according to Layton City Police Lt. Brady Fitzpatrick.

A responding officer performed CPR on the woman, Fitzpatrick said, but she died at the scene.

The collision is under investigation, but no charges have been filed against the vehicle’s driver and Fitzpatrick said charges appear unlikely at this time.

The woman was in Utah for work, he said. Authorities did not release her name as of Sunday afternoon.