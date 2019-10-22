Latter-day Saint missionary dies in Africa

TODAY'S WEATHER
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following statement from spokesman Daniel Woodruff on the passing of a missionary in Central Africa:

We are saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary. Elder Hermann Keredjim Mwanken, age 21, passed away Monday after a brief illness. He had been serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Mission since November 2017. Elder Mwanken is from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. We pray that his family and loved ones will feel comforted and supported at this difficult time.

