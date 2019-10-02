Latter-day Saint women can now be witnesses for baptisms, temple sealings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now be able to act as official witnesses to baptism and temple sealing ordinances. Baptized children will also be able to serve as witnesses and, with a limited-use temple recommend, to temple baptisms.

Church President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during a leadership meeting with general authorities and general officers of the church ahead of its 189th Semiannual General Conference.

From now on, any baptized member of the church may serve as a witness in the baptism of a living person. A proxy baptism for a deceased person may be witnessed by anyone holding a current temple recommend and any endowed member with a current temple recommend may serve as a witness to sealing ordinances.

“We are joyful about these changes. Imagine a beloved sister serving as a witness to the living baptism of her younger brother. Imagine a mature couple serving as witnesses in the temple baptistry as their grandson baptizes their granddaughter for and in behalf of a dear ancestor,” Nelson said.

Other leaders, including President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, spoke during the leadership meeting. You can read more about it here.

The church’s General Conference will be held Saturday and Sunday.